Delhi weather: Winter chill intensifies, temperature may drop to 8°C; dense fog alert in North India

Delhi is likely to witness colder nights, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius, while dense fog may affect visibility across several North Indian states. The national capital's AQI remained in the poor category at 279.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-weather-winter-chill-intensifies-temperature-may-drop-to-8-degrees-celsius-dense-fog-alert-in-north-india-up-punjab-haryana-8548677/ Copy

Delhi weather: Winter chill intensifies, temperature may drop to 8°C; dense fog alert in North India (Image: PTI)

Winter conditions are gradually becoming stronger across North India, with Delhi-NCR likely to experience colder nights and dense fog on Saturday, November 28. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of poor visibility in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could fall to 8-10 degrees Celsius.

The national capital is also continuing to face pollution concerns. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 279, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

Meanwhile, southern India is likely to receive rainfall, with Tamil Nadu expected to witness widespread showers. The IMD has not predicted any major weather changes across most other parts of the country.

Delhi weather today: Temperature to remain below normal

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi, but mornings and nights are likely to remain cold. Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay around 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at most places.

During the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Delhi recorded maximum temperatures between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures remained between 9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted mist or shallow fog at a few places during Saturday morning. Dense fog is also likely at isolated locations, which could affect visibility for people travelling early in the day.

Delhi AQI today: Air quality remains poor

Delhi’s air pollution continues to be a concern, with the overall AQI recorded at 279. Several monitoring stations across the city reported poor or very poor air quality.

CRRI Mathura Road recorded an AQI of 335, while Pusa recorded 308. IGI Airport Terminal 3 and DTU reported readings of 312 each. Chandni Chowk recorded 317, while Sirifort reported 304.

Other areas with poor air quality included Anand Vihar (279), Bawana (275), Burari (237), Rohini (242), Dwarka Sector 8 (235), ITO (300), Shadipur (294), Chhawla (291) and North Campus (299).

The AQI remained relatively lower at Talkatora Garden, where it was recorded at 210.

Under India’s air quality classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the poor category, while readings between 301 and 400 are considered very poor.

IMD dense fog alert for Delhi, UP, Punjab and Haryana

The IMD has issued a dense fog warning for several parts of North India. On November 28, dense fog is likely at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Parts of Northeast India, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, may also experience dense fog.

The weather department has indicated that foggy conditions could continue in several areas over the next few days. Himachal Pradesh may experience dense fog at isolated places until December 1, while Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are likely to remain under the fog warning until November 29.

Reduced visibility during early morning hours could affect road, rail and air travel. Commuters have been advised to remain cautious while travelling in foggy conditions.

Tamil Nadu rainfall: IMD forecasts widespread showers

While North India is experiencing colder weather, parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

The IMD has also forecast isolated rainfall over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Karnataka in the coming days.

These weather conditions are linked to the active northeast monsoon, which brings rainfall to parts of southern and southeastern India during this time of the year.

Weather forecast for other states

In Maharashtra, minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next two days. They may then gradually fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the following three days.

The IMD has not forecast any major weather activity across most parts of central and western India. It has also said that no significant cold wave or cold day conditions are expected across the country during the next seven days.

Overall, North India is likely to experience colder mornings and foggy conditions as November comes to an end, while rainfall activity will remain concentrated mainly over the southern parts of the country.

(With inputs from IANS)