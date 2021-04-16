New Delhi: Ahead of the weekend curfew imposed by the Kejriwal government to contain the rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today said that metro services will be available with a headway of 15 minutes across the whole network on the coming weekend i.e, on April 17 and 18. It must be noted that Delhi government has imposed a weekend curfew in the city on the coming Saturday and Sunday to break the Coronavirus transmission chain in the city. Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in its Coronavirus caseload with the city registering over 16k cases for the past two days. Also Read - Impose 10-Day Complete Lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body to CM Kejriwal Amid Surge in COVID Cases

“The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double i.e. services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections,” the DMRC added.

In view of the curfew imposed by the Govt. for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 16, 2021

Here’s what will be allowed/restricted during the weekend curfew in Delhi.

The curfew will begin at 10pm on Friday and continue till 6am on Monday. Essential services will be exempted. Passes will be given to those who are to be married on those days. Restaurants will be shut in Delhi. No dine-in is allowed. Home deliveries will be permitted. There will be special markets with special arrangements; only one weekly market will be allowed in every municipal zone per week. Cinema halls will operate with 30% capacity. Spas, malls, auditoriums and gyms will remain closed. A detailed order is awaited. Strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing and mask-wearing in public places will be ensured.

Delhi COVID Tally

Delhi yesterday registered a total of 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 112 fatalities. While the number of cases was lesser than that of Wednesday’s tally, the positivity rate rose to 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi. On Wednesday, the national capital saw the highest single-day spike of 17,282 new infections. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days, giving authorities sleepless nights.