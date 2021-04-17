New Delhi: As Delhi entered a weekend lockdown, the city police warned the citizens that anyone venturing out of homes without valid reasons will face arrest and prosecution under charges of violating COVID-19 regulations. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava sounded the warning in a video conference with all districts’ deputy commissioner police commissioners asking them to implement strictly the weekend restrictions imposed by the Delhi government to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus infection in the national capital. Also Read - Impose 14-day Strict Lockdown in Tamil Nadu From April 18: Doctors Association to Govt

Here’s what you should know:

If anyone is found moving without a valid emergency or movement pass for essential services or goods, they would be stopped and cases will be registered against them and they may also face arrests, the Delhi Police stated. Only emergency vehicles and those with valid passes such as for essential services or goods are allowed to move over the weekend. Anyone coming out of their homes will definitely be checked by police personnel and questioned, police said. The Delhi Police Commissioner also asked the district DCPs to make extensive arrangements of pickets, patrolling and police presence on the ground. Medical services and supply of food materials, fruits and vegetables, however, will go on as usual. Doctors and journalists will be allowed to travel freely with a valid identity card. Delhi Police has also started a Covid helpline – pilot number 011-23469900 – to receive requests from people regarding their genuine difficulties in the movement for essential services and goods. Weekend curfew starts at 10 PM on Friday and ends Monday at 5 AM. This is to be followed every week until further orders. As per Friday’s bulletin, 19,486 fresh cases and 141 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,793. Chief Minister Kejriwal appointed his deputy Manish Sisodia the nodal minister’ for overall COVID-19 management in the city and assigned him the responsibility of inter-ministerial coordination.

With PTI inputs