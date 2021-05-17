New Delhi: Three iconic buildings of the national capital, living proof of its history and culture are set to be demolished as part of the Centre’s Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project that envisages a new Parliament building, and new residences for the Prime Minister and the Vice President. These buildings are – the National Museum, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and the National Archives Annexe. Also Read - Make Vaccine Allocation Data to States Public, Only 3 Days' Stock Left For 18+ in Delhi: Sisodia to Centre

The National Museum houses thousands of rare idols, original sculptures, priceless coins, invaluable paintings and jewellery from different era of political and cultural history. These include the famous dancing girl of Harappa, Nataraja in Chola Bronze, relics of Buddha, Ganjifa cards, Tanjore paintings and wood carved doors. All these objects will be shifted to North or South Block. Also Read - Delhi Registers 4524 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10,918 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

While the main building of the National Archives will remain intact, the annexe building will be demolished and a new building will be constructed. The archival records kept here include 45 lakh files, 25,000 rare manuscripts, more than 1 lakh maps and 1.3 lakh Mughal documents. The transferring of documents is fraught with risk of loss or mishandling. Also Read - Over 3,600 Oxygen Concentrators Land in Delhi From China in Biggest-ever Aid Consignment

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts has an extravagant collection of heritage pieces, manuscripts and an impressive library. All of this will be temporarily shifted to the Janpath hotel, which has been renovated for the purpose.

Apart from these, other buildings marked for demolition under the project are: Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Vigyan Bhavan, Vice President’s Residence, Jawahar Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Raksha Bhavan. The total area to be demolished is 4,58,820 square metres.