New Delhi: Delhiites, brace for a harsher winter as temperatures may fall again after January 6. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the temperatures will remain “normal” for the next three to four days, following which it is likely to drop due to rain and snow in North India.

After witnessing bone-chilling winter spell last week as temperatures in the national capital reached a record low of 1.2 degrees, Delhi people woke up to a fairly clear sky and sunlight with temperatures around a comfortable 18-19 degrees Celsius.

However, further north the new year began on a chilly note as several places including parts of Rajasthan recording temperature below 1 degree Celsius.

“People will get relief from the extreme cold for the next 3-4 days, and the temperature will remain 5-6 degrees, with dense fog in early morning hours till January 6. After that, due to western disturbances, rainfall activities might take place in northwest regions of India, which will cause a dip in the temperature,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Met department in the region.

Srivastava also said that the cold wave conditions in the Delhi NCR region were caused due to western disturbances, which caused heavy rain and snow in the Himalayan areas, along with the layer of clouds from Punjab.

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet said, “Winters in January can be touted to be harsher than December. It is not the night temperatures but the cold days which would be the main reason for discomfort.”