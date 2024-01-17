Home

News

Delhi Witnesses Another Freezing Day As Temperature Drops To 4 Degree Celsius

Delhi Witnesses Another Freezing Day As Temperature Drops To 4 Degree Celsius

New Delhi experienced another freezing day with a minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius. The cold was accompanied by dense fog, causing low visibility and causing delays for flights and trains.

Delhi Weather Update

New Delhi: Delhi has witnessed yet another freezing day as the minimum temperature dropped down to 4 degrees Celsius. The cold was accompanied by dense fog leading to very low visibility which created a lot of problems for the people who were out to travel. Several people even took refuge in government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather.

Trending Now

Effects Of Low Visibilty

Several flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed.

Passengers were seen waiting at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) as several trains got delayed amid poor visibility due to the fog.

“I am travelling to Kerala. My train, Kerala Express, is five hours late from the scheduled time,” a passenger told ANI.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade rehearsal took place at Kartavya Path.

Identification Of Fog According to MeT Department

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be ‘shallow’ when the visibility stands up to 500 meters. ‘Moderate’ fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres.

As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as ‘dense’. It is categorized as ‘very dense’ when the visibility reaches below 50 meters.

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as ‘zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department.

Meanwhile, people were seen sitting around bonfires as the city saw a thick blanket of fog.

Delhi’s Night Shelters Served People As A Boon

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Soma Sen addressed the prevailing weather conditions in Delhi and North India, highlighting the minimal change expected in the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

“In Delhi and in North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe a one-degree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist. Low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighboring regions, because of which Haryana and Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. We are not expecting any sudden change in either temperature or cold conditions… The intensity of the cold will gradually decrease, which is a seasonal effect,” IMD Scientist Soma Sen said.

Despite a gradual decrease in cold intensity, Sen projected ongoing foggy mornings, cold days, and cold wave conditions across the plains for at least the next two days.

(With Inputs From ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.