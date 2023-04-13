Home

Delhi Witnesses Major Spike in Covid-19 Cases, Registers 1,527 Fresh Infections in Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: The national capital registered 1,527 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to a Delhi government health bulletin released on Thursday. The number of new cases increased slightly from Wednesday’s total of 1,149, a count that breached the 1,000 mark for the first time in more than seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 percent.

According to the health department’s data, two Covid-related deaths occurred in Delhi in the last 24 hours, with a total of 3,962 active cases. The data also shows that 909 people have recovered from Covid related issues.

The rate of positivity was 27.77%.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi’s infection tally has risen to 20,18,777. The death toll stands at 26,549, the government data said.

Delhi Govt To Issue Covid-19 Guidelines For Schools Soon

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the Covid situation and the guidelines for schools will be out soon. This comes after the national capital saw a massive spike in the cases.

Meanwhile, according to the chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference Sudha Acharya, over 200 private schools have already made masks mandatory for students.

“Our government is reviewing the Covid situation and guidelines will be issued to all the schools in this regard very soon,” Delhi Minister Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Delhi Covid: 5 Important Updates

Delhi’s single-day COVID-19 cases count breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months on Wednesday

Coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks: LJP Hospital

Over 200 private schools have already made masks mandatory for students in Delhi

Schools including Bal Bharti, Delhi Public school, St Mary’s school and Alchon Public School have implemented Covid-related norms.

Mask mandates for children are “unscientific and rather harmful”, says a public health expert.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi may peak in couple of weeks

A newborn diagnosed with COVID-19 has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, its medical director said on Thursday, as he cautioned that coronavirus cases in the national capital will peak in the next couple of weeks.

Delhi’s single-day caseload addition on Wednesday breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in over seven months while the positivity rate stood at 23.8 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department.

The national capital logged 1,149 fresh cases and one fatality on Wednesday.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at LNJP Hospital, told PTI during an interaction that wearing masks has been made “mandatory” at the facility.

The 2,000-bed British-era facility is the largest hospital under the Delhi government.

“Children are not vaccinated, so we need to take precautions for them as they are getting symptoms like fever, cough, eye infection and stomach infection as well. This variant (XBB.1.16) is affecting children more. An 18-day-old newborn has even been admitted to our hospital and the child is Covid positive,” he said.

