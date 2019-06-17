New Delhi: A woman, spurned by her boyfriend who refused to marry her, allegedly threw acid on him in the Vikaspuri area. Police said she was riding pillion on the youth’s motorcycle when she asked him to take off his helmet as she was unable to touch him properly”.

Soon after, she allegedly threw acid on him. On June 11, the police received a call that a couple was attacked with acid. On reaching the hospital, they found the woman had minor injuries on her hand while the man had severe burn injuries on his face, neck and chest.

It wasn’t clear for days how the attack happened and who orchestrated it. The couple said acid was thrown on them while they were on their way. Police got a lead when the man later revealed that the woman had asked him to take off his helmet. On being interrogated for hours, the woman broke down and confessed to the crime.

“They were in a relationship for over three years, but recently the boy had wanted to end it. But the girl was adamant on getting married and so hatched the plan to deface the boy,” Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) told IANS.

Police said the woman was carrying a bottle of house cleaning chemical in her purse. She has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile in UP, a man allegedly threw acid on his girlfriend’s would-be husband and mother-in-law in Huzurpur area of Bahraich. Harinam, 25, and his mother Anita suffered minor burns and were recuperating at a government hospital, police said.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, is on the run. SHO Huzurpur Manoj Kumar Rai told a leading daily, “Around 9.30 PM on Saturday, a youth scaled the

boundary wall of Harinam’s home and threw acid over Anita and then on Harinam. As victims were asleep, they could not react immediately. The

attacker soon fled the spot.” A preliminary probe showed that Harinam’s marriage was fixed with a village girl last week, police said, adding that that could have been a trigger as the girl was reportedly in a relationship with a youth there.