New Delhi: A 57-year-old woman in Delhi, who was declared brain dead, gave a fresh lease of life to three other people by donating her organs. The woman (name remains undisclosed) succumbed to her injuries in Aakash Hospital in Dwarka but saved three other persons in her death.

The woman was hospitalised on March 28 after suffering a serious head injury, a Times of India report stated. After she was declared brain dead, the hospital staff consented her family to donate her organs.

"According to the government's allocation criteria, organs were harvested and transferred at 5am on March 29; one of her kidneys was given to a patient at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, itself while the other one was sent to Apollo Hospital for transplantation in a 52-year-old. The woman's liver was used for transplantation in a 71-year-old man admitted at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon," authorities at Aakash Hospital were quoted by TOI.

Authorities added that the donor’s corneas were also preserved at the eye bank at Shroff Eye Centre. The entire process of organ transplant took about 20 hours.

“It’s dismal to see that in India less than 1% of the brain dead organs are utilised, while 99% are wasted due to lack of an organised and centralised system. The main cause is lack of consciousness or understanding of how important a donation can be for a person struggling for life,” noted Dr Vikas Agarwal of Aakash Hospital, the report stated.