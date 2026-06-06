Delhi woman dies by suicide at Gurugram’s MG Road metro station

A Delhi woman died by suicide by jumping in front of a moving metro in Gurugram's MG Road Metro Station on Friday night.

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Delhi woman dies by suicide at Gurugram’s MG Road metro station. Representational Image

A 22-year-old woman from Delhi allegedly took her own life by jumping in front of a moving Metro train at MG Road Metro Station in Gurugram on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Police confirmed that the woman lived in a neighbourhood in southwest Delhi. The incident happened between 9:30 pm and 9:45 pm on Friday on the line heading from Gurugram to Delhi, police said. Services were halted until the body was taken off the tracks and the investigation by police and forensic teams was completed.

Passengers immediately raised an alarm, prompting officials at the station to swing into action. According to investigators, clarity on whether she was employed in Gurugram or had visited the metro station on Friday will come only after the family’s statement is recorded.

Public relations officer of Gurugram police, Sandeep Turan, said the matter is under investigation. He noted that police are awaiting the family’s statement and written complaint to proceed with further legal action.

“The mutilated body has been kept at the government mortuary, which will be handed over to the family after autopsy by Saturday evening,” he added.