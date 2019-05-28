New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a six-storey building in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, Ankita, was a resident of New Ashok Nagar. She was immediately taken to the hospital but was declared dead.

“Police received information regarding the incident that took place in Eastern Apartment of New Ashok Nagar area at around 1.45 pm,” Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said.

Ankita’s family told the police that she was unhappy about having got married late. However, they denied that there was an issue between the couple. Ankita got married to Mukesh Pandey on April 21.

The police said that Ankita made her final call before jumping to her mother blaming herself for the “sufferings of her family”, and said that her decision id for the betterment of her family members.

Her father reported to the police that she was depressed and was undergoing treatment. However, she had not been taking her medicines for the past few months.

Ankita’s mother informed her husband and so immediately and her father identified her body when he reached the spot. The sub-divisional magistrate has been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.