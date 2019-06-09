New Delhi: A woman and two other men were arrested for reportedly murdering her husband in Delhi’s Rohini area, stated the police. The body of the victim was recovered by the police in a decomposed manner inside a gunny bag on June 5 from a drain in Aman Vihar area, stated an officer.

The victim, identified as Munna Lal, was a 38-year-old man who was missing since May 5, stated senior police officer Ingit Pratap Singh.

Though Munna Lal’s wife, Komal (name changed) refused that the decomposed body was her husband’s, his mother identified her son’s body, stated the police officer.

Lal’s mother told police that Komal came to her on the morning of May 6 and said he did not return home since last night. Komal asked his mother to accompany her to a police station as she wanted to lodge a missing report. She also told her not to reveal anything about the frequent quarrels between the husband and wife, the police said.

Later, Rajender and his friend, Tarun, were interrogated and they accepted that they, along with Komal, had killed Lal, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rajender used to supply polythene scarp to Lal and also used to visit his house for drinks. Later, Rajender developed an intimate relationship with Komal and started visiting her in her husband’s absence, police said.

Lal suspected Komal of infidelity and fights between the two became frequent. He also stopped giving her money, Singh said.

On May 3, Lal beat Komal badly due to the same reason, following which she called Rajender to her house and planned to kill him, the officer said.

When Lal was sleeping in his room on the night of May 4, Rajender and Tarun attacked Lal’s head with an iron dumbbell and strangled him, the officer said. Thereafter, they stuffed his body in a plastic gunny bag and dumped it in the nearby drain, police said, adding that all the three accused persons were arrested and the weapon used in the crime was recovered.

(With agency inputs)