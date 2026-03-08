Home

News

Delhi woman survives night in Nainital forest after escaping alleged attack by taxi driver during solo trip

Delhi woman survives night in Nainital forest after escaping alleged attack by taxi driver during solo trip

A Delhi woman on a solo trip to Nainital escaped an alleged rape attempt by a taxi driver and spent the night hiding in a forest before locals rescued her.

Delhi woman escapes alleged rape attempt during Nainital trip

Solo travels are always exciting but sometimes can lead you into unforeseen danger. This recent incident of attempted rape highlights the same. A woman from Delhi was enjoying her solo trip in the hills when she became a victim of an alleged rape attempt by a taxi driver near Nainital, Uttarakhand.

As per sources, the woman had driven all the way from Delhi to Uttarakhand and was traveling towards Nainital in the late hours of the night when this incident took place. However, the driver allegedly made her suspicious when he took a U-turn on the highway and drove towards Patwa Dangar, a deviation from her destination.

Woman Registers Complaint Against Driver

She vocally objected to driving into unknown territory but the driver allegedly stopped the car and attempted to rape her. Shocked and petrified, the woman held onto herself while the driver drove away.

Also read: Horrific accident caught on camera! One dead after truck overturns on Rampur–Nainital Highway, bolero crushed | Watch Video

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Escapes to Forest to Save Herself

She somehow broke free from his hold and ran into the nearby forest to save herself. With no cellphone and wounded, she spent the entire night inside the forest fearing for her life.

Apparently, the woman hid herself inside the forests near the roadside until morning. Traveling alone in the night wasn’t enough she also had to battle wild animals and gruesome weather.

Woman Emerges at Dawn, Files FIR

Come dawn, she finally came out of the forest only to be rescued by some locals who called upon the cops. The woman was immediately shifted to the nearby police station, where she filed an FIR against the driver.

Police Register Case Against Driver

Post the complaint, the police department launched a thorough investigation against the driver and registered a case against him under sections 376(1), r/w 505 (1) (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After studying CCTV footage, cross-verifying taxi numbers, and tracking GPS location details the cops were able to locate the accused driver and arrested him within no time. The accused has been identified as Deepak Singh Bora, residing in the Haldwani area.

The police have also recovered the woman’s mobile phone, which the driver had allegedly snatched from her during the incident and booked the car as well.

Safety Of Solo Travellers Questioned

Once again, the safety of women travellers have come under question after yet another horrifying incident came to light.

Uttarakhand Police Spokesperson says that stringent action will be taken against the accused driver and that they’ll leave no stone unturned to provide safety to tourists and locals visiting Uttarakhand.

Furthermore, the police also urged taxi operators to ensure thorough verification before allowing anyone to drive their vehicles.

Thankfully, the woman’s brave act of escaping the miscreant left her safe, but isn’t every woman traveler strong enough to take things into their own hands while facing a gruesome attack like this?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.