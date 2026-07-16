Delhi yellow alert: Bad news for residents as hot and humid conditions to rise in national capital; check IMD rain prediction

Delhi faces a grueling Thursday as the IMD issues a yellow alert for severe heat and humidity before relief arrives with weekend rains.

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Delhi heat- File image

Delhi yellow alert: As July reaches midway, the residents of the national capital are in for a very uncomfortable, sweaty Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning everyone that the intense heat and heavy humidity are about to get much worse. The afternoon will feel especially sticky as temperatures climb close to a painful 39°C. Stepping outside will feel like walking into a sauna, making it a tough day for anyone commuting or working outdoors across the national capital. However, the weather department has also predicted dates for relief to the residents.

Delhi residents to get rain relief from THIS date

However, in a matter of good news for the residents, relief from the extreme weather is finally on the horizon. As per the IMD forecast, the extreme discomfort is expected to break by Friday, as a fresh weather system brings cooler winds, rain, and thunderstorms to the city on July 18 and 19. Temperatures should drop back down to around 36°C over the weekend, giving residents a much-needed break from the oppressive mid-week rising heat.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 24: Monsoon progresses in Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar; thunderstorms, lightning in Delhi NCR

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi NCR

“A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday, as hot and humid conditions are likely in isolated parts of the city,” an IMD official said. According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to remain between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Also read: IMD weather forecast June 22: Thunderstorm, heavy rain alert issued for 17 states, Northeast; check detailed forecast

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, said northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, is likely to remain largely dry over the next few days, with only isolated light rain.

“The monsoon trough is expected to start shifting southwards over the Indo-Gangetic Plain after July 20. During that time, the monsoon may revive over northwest India as well as parts of central India,” Palawat said.

Delhi’s air quality status

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “moderate” category. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 159 at 4 pm on Wednesday, improving from 172 recorded at the same time on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

(With inputs from agencies)