New Delhi: A youth was allegedly stabbed to death after he intervened in a couple’s fight near Greater Kailash in South Delhi. The deceased identified as Sanjeev Pandey was stabbed twice in his chest and thigh by the accused.

Police have nabbed the accused.

“We received a police control room call around 2 am regarding a man losing consciousness due to bleeding in Zamrudpur area. A team reached the spot and got to know that Pandey was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead,” News18 reported Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar as saying.

According to police, Pandey lived with his cousin Ajit in Zamrudpur area while the accused, Bora stayed with his wife Rukmani Devi and their kid in the adjacent room.

After a police probe, it was found out that Ajit and Pandey were in their room when Bora and Devi started fighting over some domestic issue.

To pacify the couple, Pandey intervened in the quarrel. Later, he went back to his room.

Moments after, Bora entered Pandey’s room and stabbed him in his chest and thigh.

Neighbours rushed the man to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Bora was later arrested from his friend’s home in Zamrudpur.