New Delhi: In a shocking incident on Thursday, a man jumped into the enclosure of a lion at the Delhi zoo. However, fortunately, he was rescued by the security personnel who swung into action as soon as the incident took place.

#WATCH Delhi: A man entered into enclosure of a lion at Delhi Zoo after climbing its metal grille. He was later brought out safely. DCP(Southeast)says "He's Rehan Khan, a 28-yr-old man from Bihar. He seems to be mentally unstable.He was immediately brought out without any injury" pic.twitter.com/t5n6bfPx7p — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

In September 2014, a youth was mauled to death by a white tiger by a when he fell into its enclosure due to barricade being low, resulting in his fall.

Thursday’s incident took place when the man, identified by the police as 28-year-old Rehan Khan from Bihar’s Champaran, jumped into the lion’s enclosure at the zoo, after climbing its metal grille. In the visuals, he can even be seen going close to the lion and sitting down in front of it, as if having a serious discussion with it.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Riyaz Ahmed Khan, PRO of the Delhi Zoo, said, “Rehan Khan jumped into lion’s enclosure, guards tried to stop him. He kept saying, ‘I’ve come to die, don’t rescue me.’ We all rushed to the spot, gave him a ladder but he did not listen. Then we tranquilised the lion & rescued him.”

Just last month, a man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into the enclosure of an Indian lion in the same zoo. However, he was rescued in the knick of time.

Officially called the National Zoological Park, the Delhi Zoo is located near Old Fort in the national capital.