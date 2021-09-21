New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates to avoid punitive actions, including suspension of driving licence for three months. Notably, vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide after which they are given PUC certificates.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: AAP to Contest in All 68 seats In Next Year’s Polls

Issuing a public notice, the Delhi transport department said that if vehicle owners are without a valid PUC certificate, they may face imprisonment up to six months or a fine up to Rs 10,000 or both. Besides, they will also be disqualified to hold their driving licence for three months. “The Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles only with valid pollution under control certificate,” it said. Also Read - Delhi Vehicle Owners MUST Follow This Rule or Pay Hefty Fine, Lose Driving License

Furthermore, it added, “All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by Transport department to avoid any penalty/ imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence.” Also Read - Delhi Govt to Prepare 'Pusa' Bio-Decomposer From Sep 24 to Curb Stubble Burning

The public notice comes ahead of the winter when the pollution level is expected to rise in the national capital.

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC Certificate after the expiry of the period of one year from the date of its first registration. However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.

Earlier last week, the Delhi government had banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali due to the severe pollution levels in the capital city.

“Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Last year, the ban was imposed after traders had already stored firecrackers for sale which had resulted in losses for them. I appeal to the traders to not stock up on firecrackers in view of the complete ban,” he said tweeted further.