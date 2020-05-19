New Delhi: Hours after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said that Delhiites can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration asserted that people from national capital will not be permitted to enter into UP till the state government gives clear instruction on implementation. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume After Lockdown 4? IndiGo, SpiceJet Open Online Bookings For June, Say Reports

“This is to inform all concerned that, status quo shall be maintained between Delhi Noida Border for now. We have sought instructions from state govt. as regards to implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home dept vide No.924 dated 18/5/2020 -CP GB Nagar -DM GB Nagar (sic),” the Information Department of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Plans to Host Series Against India, Bangladesh in July: Report

Earlier on Monday, after hours of brainstorming sessions, the Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown. According to an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R. K. Tiwari, restrictions will continue in the containment zones, however, shops, markets and industrial activities are allowed to resume their services. The vendors and hawkers have also been allowed to start their work though weekly will remain suspended till the end of lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh Government has issued revised guidelines for the state during the extended lockdown till 31st May, 2020. #COVID19 https://t.co/QbkJBqqbgq pic.twitter.com/vf9eoMiMdn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

Restaurants have been allowed to function for home delivery of food but will not be able to serve food on the premises. Bars will also remain closed during the lockdown 4 period. Sweet shops, however, have been allowed to open on the condition that they will not serve food in the shop.

Weddings have also allowed as banquet halls can open with prior permission form the district authorities. Not more than 20 people can attend the event. No other social, religious, cultural or sports event can be held till the end of the lockdown. Temples will also remain closed during this period.