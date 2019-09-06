New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 6 said the level of air pollution has decreased by 25% in the national capital.

“Want to share with you all that the pollution level in Delhi is decreasing. This isn’t my claim. I am saying this on the basis of CPCB data. Between 2012-14, PM 2.5 was 154. Between 2016-18, it has come down to 115. So there has been a reduction of 25% in Delhi’s pollution. Between 2011-14, the yearly average of severe pollution days used to be 40. Now the annual average is 15,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

The chief minister thanked the Central government for the reduction in pollution level.

“During the year 2012-2014, the air quality was in ‘Good category’ only for 12 days, but during 2016-18, it rose to 205 days. This has happened not because of efforts of the Delhi government, but because of the Centre, Supreme Court, EPCA, CSE, and RWAs,” he said.

Kejriwal further said that a steady supply of power has also played a major role in the reduction of air pollution in the national capital.

“Based on our analysis, we found that a steady supply of power has played a major role in this. People have stopped using DG sets. According to one estimate, the city had at least 5 lakh functional DG sets at one point. Going by a report, the capacity of DG sets active in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Gurugram is 25.5 lakh KVA. These DG sets can collectively produce 1-tonne particulate matter within two hours,” he said.