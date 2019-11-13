New Delhi: A dip in wind speed and the temperature has brought back pollutants in Delhi air on Tuesday and the situation may enter ‘Emergency Zone’ today, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the government’s air quality monitor. On Tuesday, a minimum temperature of 11.7-degree Celsius was recorded. The AQI reading in Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida hovered in the ‘severe’ zone even at 6 am.

Greater Noida: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 458 (severe) in Knowledge Park-III area. pic.twitter.com/U7Hmgk1kXe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2019

Noida: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 472 (severe) in Sector-62 area. pic.twitter.com/g7UwaSFxRV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2019

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 447 (Severe category) in RK Puram area. pic.twitter.com/HYOI24ICoO — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 & PM 10 at 497, both in ‘severe’ category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/BOB87hfyOc — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

According to the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) read 425 at 4 pm and 437 at 9 pm on Tuesday. It was 360 at 4 pm on Monday.

The spike in the pollution level coincided with no odd-even in Delhi on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

From Wednesday, the odd-even comes back to the city after a short break with intensified checks.

According to SAFAR, the share of stubble burning accounted for 25 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Tuesday, up from 18 per cent on Monday.

“No sudden recovery is expected at least for the next two days and the AQI is likely to deteriorate further towards severe-plus category by tomorrow. The condition may slightly improve by November 15,” it said in a report.

(With Agency Inputs)