Delhi’s Air Quality Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category After Diwali, Check Pollution Level In Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi Air Pollution: As per the latest updates from the SAFR, the AQI at 6 AM in Bawana was 434, at 404 in Dwarka Sector 8, at 430 in ITO, at 418 in Mundka, at 418 in Narela, at 402 in Okhla, and at 417 in both Rohini and RK Puram, among others.

New Delhi: Two days after the Diwali festivities, several places in Delhi on Tuesday recorded ‘severe’ air quality as residents violated the Supreme Court’s firecracker ban on Diwali. Toxic haze enveloped the whole city and most areas recorded a ‘severe’ category air quality index (AQI), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CCB).

The data from SAFAR also showed that the national capital’s air quality on Tuesday morning was in the ‘severe’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

Notably, the air quality in Delhi dipped to ‘poor’ category from ‘severe’ after much-needed rain right before Diwali.

Poor Air Quality in Noida, Ghaziabad

Apart from Delhi, several other districts in Uttar Pradesh also witnessed a huge surge in air pollution levels and an increase in their Air Quality Index (AQI).

The AQI increased by 174 points in Noida, Ghaziabad saw an increase of 143 points in its AQI level the day after Diwali.

On Diwali, the six monitoring stations in Lucknow recorded extreme levels of air pollution, according to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

AQI before Diwali (November 12)

Greater Noida: 165

Noida: 189

Kanpur: 123

Lucknow: 126

Meerut: 238

Muzaffarnagar: 159

Prayagraj: 137

Varanasi: 108

Agra: 73

Ghaziabad: 186

AQI after Diwali (November 13)

Greater Noida: 342

Noida: 363

Kanpur: 228

Lucknow: 213

Meerut: 362

Muzaffarnagar: 279

Prayagraj: 253

Varanasi: 192

Agra: 158

Ghaziabad: 329

RML Opens OPD to Treat Pollution-Related Illness

In the meantime, the authorities at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses.

“We have decided that a special OPD will run for pollution-related illnesses where comprehensive care can be given to the patients and will include a multi-departmental clinic because pollution affects multiple organs,” said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital.

He said that a special OPD has been made in view of the rising number of patients because of pollution.

“Five departments, including ENT, skin, respiratory tract, eye, and psychiatric departments, will be there. The OPD will run on Monday afternoons from 2 pm to 4 pm…Special OPD has been made as there is almost a 30% rise in the number of patients because of pollution,” he added.

Anti-Pollution Measures Will Continue In Delhi

On Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rai said, “Anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations will remain enforced in Delhi until the next order of CAQM. Under this, BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles will remain banned.”

“All trucks, except those carrying essential goods and connected to essential services and CNG and electric trucks, will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” Rai added.

