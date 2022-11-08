Delhi’s Air Quality Continues to Remain ‘Very Poor’, Light Rains Expected on Wednesday

While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average on Monday.

Delhi Pollution Update News

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature had settled at 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed. The weatherman has also forecasted a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day.

A layer of smoky haze shrouded Delhi on Tuesday as its air quality deteriorated to the upper end of the “very poor” category due to calmer winds. The air quality is forecast to become worse over the next two days due to unhelpful meteorological conditions.

Delhi Weather and Smog: Top Updates

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, IMD said.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.