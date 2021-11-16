New Delhi: Just a day after witnessing a marginal improvement, the national capital’s air quality dipped yet again and continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the air quality index being recorded at 396. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI of Delhi recorded on November 16 is just about to get into the ‘hazardous’ category (400). Many of the pollution monitoring stations are witnessing an AQI of over 300 on a real-time basis.Also Read - Pollution Crisis: Delhi Air Quality to Remain Very Poor; No Improvement in Sight for Next 3 Days

The air quality index in neighbouring cities stood as follows — Ghaziabad (349), Greater Noida (359), Gurgaon (363) and Noida (382) — in the morning. In Delhi, the AQI was recorded in the 'very poor' category at most of the stations, at few places like Dwarka Sector-8 and Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU and Panjabi Bagh, it had crossed the 400-mark, going into the 'severe' category, according to data shown in SAMEER app.

The average AQI of Delhi stood at 396, data from CPCB showed. A visible improvement in Delhi's air quality was recorded on Sunday although it was in the 'very poor' category.

The national capital had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 330 on Sunday as against 473 the previous day as emissions from farm fires in Haryana and Punjab had dropped significantly. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. The relative humidity stood at 88 per cent at 8.30 am.

As per the Supreme Court’s Monday order, the Centre and Air Quality Monitoring Commission are likely to hold meetings to coordinate with NCR states decide by Tuesday evening measures like stopping non-essential constructions, transport, power plants and implement work from home to deal with the air pollution situation in the NCR.