Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges To ‘Very Poor’ Category: Here’s How Kejriwal Govt Plans to Control Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he will on Monday chair a meeting with departments concerned on the implementation of mitigating measures under the central government's pollution control plan.

Ensuring the proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation at construction and demolition project sites and sound environmental management of resulting waste is also part of Stage I.

New Delhi: The overall air quality index (AQI) declined to the ‘very poor’ category in the national capital on Monday with the latest AQI (overall) being 306 and visuals of stubble burning were reported in Haryana’s Karnal. On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality dipped to “very poor” levels, the first time this season, due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. The capital’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) dropped to 313 (very poor) on Sunday from 248 on Saturday.

A total of 48 cases of stubble-burning have been reported in the state to date this season. The state’s Agriculture Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on farmers who were found burning the stubble.

#WATCH | Overall air quality in Delhi deteriorates to 'Very Poor' quality with the latest AQI (overall) being 306. (Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path) pic.twitter.com/KyY0c9pF29 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

In the wake of these developments, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he will on Monday chair a meeting with departments concerned on the implementation of mitigating measures under the central government’s pollution control plan.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra says, “Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day…It will increase a little…that becomes visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative…”

#WATCH | A cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra says, "Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day…It will increase a little…that becomes visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative…" pic.twitter.com/ZBhNKSEkHD — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for proactively implementing the pollution control plan known as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), had on Saturday directed authorities in the NCR to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains amid a likely increase in pollution levels.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary says, “I think pollution level is rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense…I think the situation is not good at all…We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us but I don’t think there is any alternative and if you have to be on the road you have to face it.”

#WATCH | A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary says, "I think pollution level is rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense…I think the situation is not good at all…We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us but I… pic.twitter.com/gJz4sdBJvt — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

Stage I mandates the suspension of work at private construction and demolition projects with a plot size equal to or exceeding 500 square metres that are not registered on the state government’s portal for remote monitoring of dust mitigation measures.

Authorities are also tasked with enforcing a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in ‘tandoors’ at hotels, restaurants and open eateries, along with taking punitive action against polluting industrial units and thermal power plants within 300 km of Delhi.

Ensuring the proper implementation of guidelines for dust mitigation at construction and demolition project sites and sound environmental management of resulting waste is also part of Stage I.

Stage II measures involve increasing parking fees to discourage private transport and enhancing CNG or electric bus and metro services by introducing additional fleets and increasing service frequency.

Under Stage III, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from operating in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Stage III involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work, except for essential government projects, besides mining and stone crushing. It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and diesel-guzzling trucks, and medium and heavy goods vehicles (except those involved in essential services).

Stage IV includes banning all types of construction and demolition work. State governments are authorised to decide on online classes for school students and work-from-home arrangements for government and private offices during such situations.

