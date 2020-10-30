New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday morning, while a central government air quality monitoring agency said a significant improvement is likely over the next two days due to favourable wind speed. Also Read - Delhi Air Quality Still 'Very Poor', Kejriwal to Launch App to Examine Pollution-causing Activities

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) improved marginally on Friday morning as predicted and remained in the high end of the very poor category.

On Thursday, the city's AQI touched severe levels for a brief period, for the first time since January, before slipping back into the very poor category.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday.

Air quality deteriorates in the National Capital Region with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from Ghaziabad. Air Quality Index is at 384 in Indirapuram, in 'poor' category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. pic.twitter.com/E3fwbFbq47 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 30, 2020

It was 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, 18 per cent on Wednesday, 23 per cent on Tuesday, 16 per cent on Monday, 19 per cent on Sunday and nine per cent on Saturday.

The number of farm fires in neighbouring states dropped from 2,912 on Wednesday the highest so far this season to 1,143 on Thursday.

The wind speed is expected to pick up and the improved ventilation is likely to influence air quality positively, SAFAR said.

A significant improvement is predicted by November 1 and the air quality is likely to slip back into the poor category, it said.

The city recorded an AQI of 381 at noon on Friday. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday. It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday.

Several monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (417), Patparganj (406), Bawana (447) and Mundka (427), recorded air quality in the severe category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

(With PTI inputs)