Delhi’s Burari Horror: Woman’s body found on road, face smashed with heavy object; accused absconding

A woman was found murdered with her face smashed by a heavy object in north Delhi’s Burari on Tuesday morning.

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Delhi’s Burari Horror: Woman’s body found on road, face smashed with heavy object; accused absconding | image; representative image

Burari Horror: A shocking incident has come to light from the national capital, where a woman’s body was found with her face brutally smashed by a heavy object in Burari on Tuesday morning. Police suspect, after examining the body, that the object used to kill the victim, who was believed to be in her mid-forties, may have been a heavy stone. Forensic teams have also visited the crime scene and collected evidence. Cops took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

What did the police say?

According to the police, the woman’s body was found lying in a lane near a pump house in Tomar Colony. A property dealer spotted the body and immediately dialled 100, informing police about the crime.

“The body was found in a lane near a pump house in Tomar Colony after a property dealer spotted it and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and called an ambulance. However, the ambulance staff declared the woman dead, following which forensic and crime teams were called to examine the scene,” HT reported, citing an officer aware of the matter.

Woman had lived in area for years

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had lived in Burari on rent for four years. She used to sell goods on a roadside cart to earn a living. She later moved to Singhu village with her children. However, she used to come to the area once every month or two.

CCTV shows woman with two young people hours before murder

Police found out that the victim was known to consume alcohol. “Some residents saw her in the area on Monday morning and again late at night, when she was allegedly intoxicated,” the officer said.

In CCTV footage, the woman can be seen walking with a young man and a woman at around midnight. The man can be seen letting the young woman walk ahead before taking the victim in a different direction, away from the camera’s view.

Police are now examining other CCTV cameras to trace the sequence of events and establish the identities of the two people.

Investigators are now probing links between the victim and the two people seen in the CCTV footage.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.