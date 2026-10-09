Delhi’s Chilla, Singhu borders sealed: Heavy security deployed, police put up two-tier barricades as BKU backs CJP protest

Security has been tightened at Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara, and Singhu borders after BKU backed the CJP protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged SIR irregularities.

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Delhi’s Chilla, Singhu borders sealed: Heavy security deployed, police put up two-tier barricades as BKU backs CJP protest | Image: X

Delhi On High Alert: Delhi Police have tightened security and put in place a two-tier barricading system at the Capital’s border points on Friday to prevent protesters from entering the capital city ahead of Saturday’s protest call by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The police are using conventional barricades and jersey barriers in several layers to stop the protesters from blocking the borders and entering the city. Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara and Singhu borders have been fortified following the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) announcement to support the CJP protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Paramilitary personnel and local police have already been deployed at the borders, while Uttar Pradesh Police have also stationed personnel at key junctions on their side of the border to prevent protesters from entering the Capital,” Hindustan Times quoted an senior police officer as saying.

“The barricades have been placed in layers, with regular police barricades followed by jersey barriers, to ensure that any attempt by groups to force their way into Delhi can be stopped,” the officer said.

Police Step Up Border Security To Prevent Unauthorised Gatherings

Security has been beefed up at Delhi’s border areas in order to maintain law and order and prevent an unauthorised gathering in central Delhi. Protesters are not allowed to enter the capital city, as it disrupts public order.

The Police are monitoring movement towards Delhi and are allowed to take necessary action depending on the situation.

Police of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are also on alert.

Police Monitor Bus Bookings and Hotels to Track Protesters

Police are monitoring transport services and hotels to track groups gathering for the protest. Police teams have been instructed to monitor bus bookings and destinations, specially those groups travelling towards New Delhi.

Cops are also visiting hotels, guest houses and hostels and paying guest accommodations to check the identities of occupants. They are examining guest registers, verifying identity documents and asking questions to visitors about the purpose of their visit.

Paramilitary Forces Deployed, Multi-Layered Barricades Set Up At Delhi Borders

Police are also keeping a watch on railway stations and the airports specially on groups arriving from other cities. Specialised units such as Special Cell and Crime Branch are instructed to track key organisers and members of groups expected to participate in the protest.

CJP Protest

The CJP on Thursday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

However, the police have not granted permission for the proposed protest.