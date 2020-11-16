New Delhi: The national capital, in November, went on to become the highest contributor of Coronavirus cases not only in India but also among global cities. According to a report by India Today, Delhi’s daily Covid numbers this month on several days are among the 10 worst days experienced by any city globally. So, what’s next? Also Read - Air quality Improves Drastically in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon

Centre directs 75 doctors and 250 paramedics to be airlifted

Amid the massive surge of Coronavirus cases in the city, Union Home Minister has ordered airlifting of doctors and healthcare workers from paramilitary forces to help Delhi in fight against the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the same, a list of 75 doctors and 250 paramedics from all CAPFs has been finalised, News18 said in a report.

While 20 of these doctors will come from CRPF, 15 have been finalised to be airlifted from ITBP. Further, 12 from SSB and 20 from BSF have been listed. Likewise, a total of 50 paramedics will be airlifted from CRPF and 60 each from ITBP and BSF.

The doctors and paramedics of the paramilitary forces are coming from as far as Assam and Tamil Nadu besides Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, etc.

Arrangements are being made to enhance the number of oxygen beds by strengthening the 10,000 bedded Chhatarpur covid care centre as decided at a high-level meeting chaired by the union home minister on Sunday.

Delhi government working on revising containment strategy

The Delhi government is working on revising its containment strategy and is likely to conduct a survey in the high-coronavirus incidence areas of the city, officials said on Monday. “The Delhi government is discussing on revising the containment strategy, a plan of which is likely to be announced in a day or two,” a top official told news agency PTI.

There has been a significant rise in the number of containment zones in Delhi since the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the city. On November 1, the number of containment zones was 3,359, which rose to 4,358 by November 15.

Officials said a door-to-door survey is likely to be launched soon in areas that reported a high number of COVID-19 cases. “The survey will identify suspected COVID-19 patients in high-risk areas and groups to test and isolate them if they test positive for the disease,” the official said.

City’s COVID Tally

Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713. Ninety-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,713.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date in Delhi was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were reported.

The total number of cases now stands at 4,89,202.

Another lockdown in Delhi?

There is no plan to re-impose a lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cleared on Monday. “There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial,” said Jain. Besides, the health minister also stated that the third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi.