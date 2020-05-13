New Delhi: The Delhi government resumed services of the DTC buses on Wednesday, but there’s a catch. The buses will be running only to ferry migrant workers and other passengers to and from the New Delhi railway station. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Air India Staffer Tests Positive, Headquarters Sealed For 2 Days

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government is yet to take a final call on resuming public transport, including buses and metro services, in the national capital.

DTC will be servicing for passengers arriving at New Delhi railway station from different destinations across the country after the resumption of train services for the general public, a senior government functionary said in a recent meeting.

DTC buses have also been deployed to transport migrant workers from various government shelters in the city to the railway station.

Notably, the decision was taken shortly after the railways started operating special trains for the general public on Tuesday while Shramik Special trains had already been ferrying stranded migrant workers and students.

Delhi government has also started deliberations on resuming public transport, including the Delhi Metro (DMRC). Discussions were held earlier today over developing a standard protocol for it.

“A standard operating procedure has been discussed but any decision about resuming public transport will be taken after the Centre issues its guidelines on it,” said the Delhi government functionary.

“We are providing buses under special hire for migrant workers to take them from shelters to the railway station. The buses run from district magistrate offices in the city,” officials said.