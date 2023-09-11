Home

Delhi To Soon Get Its First Park For People With Disabilities

Officials in MCD’s horticulture department said the park will cost an estimated ₹1.2 crore, and will likely be ready by January 2024.

Delhi To Soon Get Its First Park For People With Disabilities. | Photo: Twtter

New Delhi: The national capital will soon have its first park fully dedicated to differently-abled people, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has already invited bids for its construction, according to Hindustan Times, citing MCD officials familiar with the project. The two-acre park will be located in east Delhi’s Loni area and will be constructed under the Central AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme. According to officials in the horticulture department, the park will be ready for disabled individuals by January 2024, with an expected cost of 1.2 crore. The selection process for the developer is expected to be completed by September 30.

It is worth noting that, only four Indian cities have parks dedicated to the differently abled persons. The cities are – Thane, Tikamgharh, Ujjain, and Hoshangabad — while another is under development in Nagpur.

The park will have open gym equipment specially designed for differently abled persons, play equipment for kids and other interventions to improve accessibility.

“This exercise equipment has been designed with help from mobility experts who work on different types of locomotor disabilities and similar divyang parks in other parts of the country,” Hindustan Times reported citing the officials.

The project report, which has been reviewed by HT and finalized by the civic body, outlines the inclusion of an open gym with six types of wheelchair-accessible installations: chest press, arm extension, arm wheels, arm cycle, arm exerciser, and pull-up racks. To ensure safety, the park will feature pathways and surfaces covered with synthetic rubber flooring to prevent injuries. Additionally, the park will offer gazebos and seating areas, including a food court.

Currently, the MCD oversees 15,226 municipal parks spanning 5,172 acres across the city. While outdoor open gym equipment has been installed in 1,756 parks, play equipment for children is available at 1,300 sites. However, none of these parks has been specifically designed to accommodate differently-abled individuals.

A second MCD official highlighted that the park will incorporate sensory exploration elements, including a variety of plants. Each plant will feature braille descriptions, and audio recordings will provide explanations before entering each enclosure. This inclusive park will cater to individuals with various locomotor, visual, and learning disabilities.

Furthermore, the park will be divided into three distinct sections: fitness trails, a children’s corner, and musical equipment galleries.

