New Delhi: India’s Indira Gandhi International Airport of Delhi ranked 12 in the list of world’s top 20 busiest airports, as per a world traffic report released by the Airports Council International (ACI). In fact, Delhi’s IGI airport has witnessed a 10.2 per cent surge in the passengers of domestic and international flyers in 2018 when compared to 2017, stated the ACI report.

While Delhi airport is the busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, the Bangalore airport is the fastest-growing one, mentioned the ACI release.

The Indian airport has overtaken Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China), Frankfurt Airport (Germany), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Texas, US), Istanbul’s Atatürk International Airport (Turkey), Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (South Korea), Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Indonesia), Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore), Denver International Airport (Colorado, US), according to AIC’s preliminary world airport traffic rankings for 2018.

Here’s a List of World’s Top 20 Busiest Airports 2018 as Per ACI Report:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Georgia, US) – 107.4 million passengers

2. Beijing Capital International Airport (China) – 101 million passengers

3. Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates) – 89.1 million passengers

4. Los Angeles International Airport (California, US) – 87.5 million passengers

5. Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (Japan) – 86.9 million passengers

6. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (Illinois, US) – 83.2 million passengers

7. London’s Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom) – 80.1 million passengers

8. Hong Kong International Airport (China) – 74.5 million passengers

9. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (China) – 74 million passengers

10. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France) – 72.2 million passengers

11. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands) – 71 million passengers

12. New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (India) – 69.9 million passengers

13. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China) – 69.7 million passengers

14. Frankfurt Airport (Germany) – 69.5 million passengers

15. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Texas, US) – 69.1 million passengers

16. Istanbul’s Atatürk International Airport (Turkey) – 68.4 million passengers

17. Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (South Korea) – 68.4 million passengers

18. Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (Indonesia) – 65.7 million passengers

19. Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore) – 65.6 million passengers

20. Denver International Airport (Colorado, US) – 64.5 million passengers

An official statement from the ACI read: “India became the world’s third-largest aviation market in terms of passenger throughput, behind the US and China, in 2018. India’s move towards a more liberalised aviation market and the nation’s strengthening economic fundamentals have helped it become one of the fastest-growing markets with its traffic growing rapidly in a relatively short time.”

About Airports Council International (ACI):

Established in 1991, the ACI’s primary objective is to foster cooperation among other airports and global aviation partners. Currently, the ACI has 641 members operating from 1,953 airports across 176 countries. As per a World Airport Traffic Forecast by ACI, India will take up the third spot in the largest aviation market in terms of passenger throughput, after US and China by 2020.