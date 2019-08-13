New Delhi: Normal operations were restored at the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 2 after a bomb threat received by police turned out to be a hoax. A man who suspected to have made the threat has been arrested but denied any involvement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGIA, Sanjay Bhatia told IANS that around 8.30 p.m., the police control room received a call warning that a bomb had been placed at the airport’s Terminal 2 and challenged the police to stop the blast.

Following the threat, security agencies swung into action and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) personnel reached the spot. Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police, Airports Authority, and the Fire Services searched every corner of the airport but did not find anything suspicious.

However, a BTAC team were still at Terminals 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, airport officials said that after the threat call, the departure area was evacuated, while arriving passengers were held up inside their aircraft.

After nothing was found, normal terminal operations resumed at around 10 p.m.

Police said that the man accused of making the threat call had been traced and taken into custody but had denied making any call threatening to blow up the airport.