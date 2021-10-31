New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Sunday resumed its flight operations for Terminal 1 after 18 months. To recall, the terminal was shut last year due to the spike in Covid cases across the country. The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period.Also Read - Indian Railways Big Update: Timings of These Passenger Trains Will Change from November 1

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned. Also Read - Winter Schedule 2021: Airlines To Operate With Lesser Flights to That of Pre-Pandemic Level

As per the statement released by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the Indigo and SpiceJet airlines will take off from this terminal. The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai. Also Read - Good News For Indians: Oman Recognises COVAXIN, Allows Travellers Without Quarantine | Details Inside