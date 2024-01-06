Delhi’s Jhandewalan Mandir Takes Down Gate for Better Pedestrian Movement; LG Heaps Praises

Jhandewalan Temple, a popular spot in Delhi, has taken down their entrance gate to enhance the flow of pedestrian traffic. Highly commended by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, this initiative is set to boost convenience for both pilgrims and tourists visiting the temple. The decision by the temple's administration aims to afford every visitor a more seamless and comfortable experience.

Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi’s renowned Jhandewalan Mandir was in the limelight recently when one of its gates was willingly torn down by the temple authorities. The act came following a call from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who lauded the management’s move. The decision blew up in the public sphere, with some approving it while others showed apprehension. The Jhandewalan Mandir, cherished for its heritage and spiritual value, draws vast crowds of worshippers and sightseers annually.

The temple authorities said that, keeping in mind the convenience of the people and the traffic movement, the temple administration decided to remove this gate. The Lieutenant Governor said that this is an excellent example and will further ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Lieutenant Governor Praises Step

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, “The ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg has voluntarily brought down its gate beside the foot-over bridge, on my request. This exemplary exercise will ensure safer pedestrian movement and reduce traffic jams on this important arterial connecting North and South Delhi.”

The L-G further said, “It will bring major relief to residents and commuters of heavily congested areas like Eid Gaah, Sadar Bazar, Azad Market, Model Basti, Pul Bangash and Motia Khan among others. My salute to the civic spirit of the Temple Management.”

In a post on X, VK Saxena shared a video of the Jhandewalan Mandir bringing down its gate and described the incident as exemplary.

Ancient Jhandewalan Mandir

Morning ‘Aarti’ Performed At Delhi’s Jhandewalan Temple On Maha Ashtami

On the eighth day of Navratri (Maha Ashtami), an early morning ‘aarti’ was performed at Delhi’s Jhadewalan temple. Devotees gathered in huge numbers at the temple to take part in the ‘aarti’ and offered prayers to Goddess Durga.

Morning ‘aarti’ was also performed at Kalkaji temple in Delhi today. As the priests recited the prayers, the temple echoed with the melody. The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated eighth form of Maa Durga – Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity and tranquillity.

(With inputs from agencies)

