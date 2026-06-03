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Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: Over 10 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, 11 rescued

At least 10 people died and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: June 3, 2026 12:27 PM IST
malviya nagar fire lemon green fire
Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire: 10 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, 11 rescued | Image: ANI

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: The death toll in the massive fire incident that took place at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has risen to 10 on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the multi-storey Lemon Green Restaurant, which is located in the Hauz Rani area of South Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at around 9.45 am, after which firefighting teams rushed to the spot.

Read more: Delhi: Multi-storey building collapse in Saket, several feared trapped; rescue operation underway

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  • Jun 3, 2026 12:27 PM IST

    CM Rekha Gupta said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises. Delhi Govt. is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance & support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief Delhi Govt. stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy.”

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:25 PM IST

    Somnath Bharti, Former AAP MLA, who represented Malviya
    Nagar constituency, told news agency ANI that, “The fire broke out due to
    a short circuit at 8 am today. The fire spread to the kitchen and then to the
    upper floors of the adjoining hotel. I am also involved in the rescue operation
    here. Several people suffered due to gas and smoke. We expect the Delhi govt to
    give compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the victims and probe
    the matter.”

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:24 PM IST

    Latest Visuals from the spot

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:24 PM IST

    According to the Delhi Fire Service, as many as 37 have been rescued so far.

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    The Delhi Fire Service, in an initial statement, said as many as three people were rescued from the basement of the restaurant.

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    According to fire officials, the blaze erupted at around
    8.50 am.

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:21 PM IST

    The death toll in the massive fire incident that took place at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar has risen to 20.

  • Jun 3, 2026 12:21 PM IST

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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