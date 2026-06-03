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Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: Over 10 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, 11 rescued

At least 10 people died and several others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday.

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Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire: 10 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, 11 rescued | Image: ANI

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: The death toll in the massive fire incident that took place at a restaurant in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has risen to 10 on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the multi-storey Lemon Green Restaurant, which is located in the Hauz Rani area of South Delhi. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call at around 9.45 am, after which firefighting teams rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi | Death toll rises to 10 in Malviya Nagar restaurant fire incident, say Delhi Police. Visuals from the site pic.twitter.com/sfrzsMzJIm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2026