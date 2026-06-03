Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: 17 foreigners among 21 dead, 8 on ventilator

Seventeen foreign nationals were among the 21 people killed in the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

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Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: 17 foreigners among 21 dead, 8 on ventilator | Image: ANI

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: In the latest development in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire, the initial probe revealed that out of the 21 deceased, 17 were foreign nationals. The deadly fire broke out at around 8.39 am at a bed and breakfast (B&B), which is located in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area. According to police, the deceased foreign nationals were from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

The property was initially identified as Lemon Green Inn. However, the Delhi government later clarified that it was actually Flourish Stay.

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: 21 Killed, 40 Rescued

Earlier in the day, at least 21 people were killed and more than 40 rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am. Officials said over 15 foreign nationals were among the deceased.

Addressing a press conference, Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja said eight patients injured in the fire are currently on ventilator support and remain in critical condition.

“Eight patients are on ventilators and undergoing treatment. The majority of them have suffered from asphyxiation injuries, which are caused by smoke inhalation. All of them have minor burns, not deep burns. One patient had burns of more than 25 per cent. He was on a ventilator, so we shifted him to the burn ward at Safdarjung Hospital. Five patients were stable and came with minor injuries,” Budhiraja said.

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: Several Jumped From Upper Floors

The doctor further said several patients suffered fractures after reportedly jumping from upper floors to escape the blaze.

“These patients basically had two or three types of injuries: lung injuries, minor burns, and bone injuries. Because many patients claimed they jumped from high buildings, the resulting fractures were long bone fractures and pelvic bone fractures. One patient has a spinal injury and is undergoing neurosurgery,” Budhiraja said.

He added that both Indian and foreign nationals were among the victims and said 18 of the deceased included nine men and nine women.

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer (South Zone) Abhilash Kumar Malik said the Delhi Fire Service initially deployed seven fire tenders after receiving a call at 8:50 am, later increasing manpower and equipment as the scale of the incident became clear.

“7 vehicles were initially dispatched, along with an Assistant Divisional Officer. However, as calls increased, we increased the number of vehicles and the number of officers. When our team initially arrived, they conducted firefighting and a search operation. We evacuated 39 people from there and transferred them to hospitals,” Malik said.

He said preliminary inspection revealed major structural and fire safety concerns in the building.

“The structure consists of a basement, a ground floor and five upper stories. There was only a single staircase alongside an elevator. The building was completely sealed, with windows shut, leaving no ventilation or smoke outlet,” Malik said.

He explained that the building structure acted like a “chimney,” causing smoke and heat to spread rapidly to upper floors and trapping occupants.

“In a fire accident, structures built like this act exactly like a chimney. The moment a fire breaks out, the single enclosed column forces all the dense smoke and intense heat to rise immediately to the upper floors. This happens so rapidly that occupants are completely cut off and have no time to evacuate safely. When we were conducting rescue operations, we quickly realised that the building completely lacked an internal fire protection system,” he said.

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: Governor To Chair High-Level Meeting

News agency ANI, citing sources, reported that Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is expected to chair a high-level meeting in the evening to review the incident. All the authorities concerned are likely to join the meeting.

Delhi’s Malviya Nagar Fire: FIR Registered

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the tragic incident.

According to the Delhi Police, hotel owner has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. Initial probe revealed that the hotel was allegedly operated by three partners. Investigating agencies are examining ownership, operations and compliance with fire safety standards.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)