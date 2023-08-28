Home

Delhi’s New Look For G20 Summit: 6.75 Lakh Pots of Flowering Plants, Foliage to Adron Roads

Over 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

New Delhi: As only a few days left for the G20 Summit 2023, Raj Niwas officials told news agency PTI that nearly 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn designated roads and venues in the national capital. So far, the major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include the Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and the ITPO.

On Sunday, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena and after the meeting, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring a specific number of plants or pots, preferably from their own nurseries.

Raj Niwas officials further said this resulted in a seamless coordination between five departments or agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the LG personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months.

According to the officials, while the forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA one lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC one lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Sunday visited the Palam Air Force Station to review the preparations.

“At ‘Yakshini Chowk’- the road junction at Air Force Station, Palam Technical Area. As we get set to welcome HoGs/HoSs for the forthcoming G20 Summit,” he said in a tweet.

On his 54th inspection or monitoring visit on Sunday since July 1, the LG also visited the India Gate C-Hexagon, Akbar Road, Tughlaq Road, Kautilya Marg, SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan and Thimmayya Marg, the officials added.

“Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well,” Saxena told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

