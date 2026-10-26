Delhi’s New Vehicle Entry Rules: Curbs to be imposed from November 1 – Check BS-VI guidelines and how to check

To curb rising winter air pollution during the winter, the Delhi government is implementing a Winter Action Plan from November 1. Check details here.

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Delhi’s New Vehicle Entry Rules: Air pollution in the capital city has begun rising ahead of the winter season, as it does every year, and the authorities have started taking action to curb it. The Delhi government is going to implement a Winter Action Plan from November 1, 2026. As part of its Winter Action Plan, the government is going to bar all vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS6 standards from entering the capital from November 1 to January 31.

Delhi’s New Vehicle Entry Rules: Over 10 Lakh Vehicles To Be Affected

As per Transport Department prediction, the rule may affect over 10 lakh vehicles running in the National Capital Region (NCR), including cities such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

A total of about 2 lakh vehicles in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana, do not meet BS6 standards. Out of such vehicles, 70 percent are in the BS-3 and BS-4 categories. As per the Transport Department, these two districts alone have nearly 50,000 commercial vehicles that do not meet BS6 standards.

Delhi’s New Vehicle Entry Rules: 8 Lakh Non-BS6 Vehicles in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad

Over 4,00,000 vehicles that don’t meet BS6 standards are running in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida. Half of these vehicles are BS4 compliant. A senior transport department official, during an interview with TOI, said that Ghaziabad also has nearly 4 lakh vehicles which do not fall in the BS6 category.

The guidelines are going to affect those who commute to Delhi daily for jobs and business from other cities.

Strict Checking At Delhi Borders

To implement restrictions successfully, authorities are strengthening checking systems at the all the borders of Delhi. The traffic police is going to use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to read vehicle license plates automatically. These AI-powered cameras will identify and detect non-BS-VI vehicles entering the capital city.

Here’s How To Find Out If Vehicle Is BS6 Compliant Or Not

It is to be noted that the emission standards are mentioned on vehicles’ registration certificates (RCs). People can check whether their vehicle is BS6 compliant by checking details at their vehicle’s RC. Commuters cans also check details on mParivahan mobile app by entering their vehicle’s details.

What Are The Guidelines For Two-Wheelers?

According to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the rules will apply to all types of petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles.

If A Non-BS6-Compliant Vehicle Enters Delhi Then?

Currently, there is no information if a non-BS6-compliant vehicle enters the capital city. However, there is a possibility that the traffic police will slap these vehicles with a hefty challan.

Here Are The Rules For People Living In Delhi?