Home

News

Delhis RTO major reboot: 13 District RTOs to reopen, DL-13 series returns; DL-14 likely to be discontinued| Complete list here

Delhi’s RTO major reboot: 13 District RTOs to reopen, DL-13 series returns; DL-14 likely to be discontinued| Complete list here

Delhi’s RTO to get major reboot. 13 District RTOs are set to reopen. Check the complete list here

Delhi’s RTO major reboot: 13 District RTOs to reopen, DL-13 series returns; DL-14 likely to be discontinued| Complete list here

As part of the proposed restructuring, the Delhi transport department is considering reviving multiple Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) that were previously shut. A total of 13 offices—one in each district— is likely to be made operational, officials familiar with the matter stated on Friday, as reported by Hindustan Times. Currently, the four operational RTOs for in-person services are located at Mall Road, Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar, and Dwarka.

Why is Delhi planning to reopen 13 district RTOs now?

Several Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) were closed during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as they were transitioned to providing digital services. According to officials, bringing back more physical centres will ease the burden on existing facilities and help those who face difficulties using digital platforms, especially the citizens seeking services that still require a physical visit.

Also read: Big update for Delhi Metro as DMRC announces services to begin at 3 am on THIS date; Details inside

Speaking on condition of anonymity to the Hindustan Times, a senior transport department official stated,”The department had successfully transitioned over 33 services to faceless mode in recent years. However, there remains a need for physical touchpoints. The reorganisation of RTOs in line with revenue districts will ensure that citizens do not have to travel long distances for such services.” According to him, the purpose of the restructuring is to provide digital convenience to citizens while still maintaining on-ground accessibility.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why did Delhi-NCR conduct large-scale mock drills? From sirens to rescue ops – Full details inside

According to the report, the city is likely to have a network of 13 Regional Transport Offices, aligned with the updated district structure. Previously, the department has rolled out faceless capabilities encompassing almost 90% of transportation functions, such as issuing of learner’s permits/licenses, renewal of driver’s permits/licenses, duplication of driver’s permits/ licenses, transfer of ownership, and others, thus eliminating middlemen along with providing greater confidence through increased transparency in delivery service.

Which districts will get their own RTO under the new plan?

The RTOs are on track to become operational across the districts at the following locations: Mall Road (Old Delhi), Jam Nagar House (New Delhi), Lado Sarai (South), Hari Nagar (West), Loni (North East), Sarai Kale Khan (South East) , Mayur Vihar (East), Wazirpur (Central North), Dwarka (South West), Raja Garden (Central), Rohini-1 (Outer North), Burari (North) and Rohini-2 (North West). Furthermore, the report states that the DL-13 vehicle registration series will be revived. Meanwhile, the DL-14 series will now be discontinued, the report mentioned.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.