New Delhi: Good news for Delhi-NCR flyers as Delhi has finally got another airport after a long wait. In a bid to reduce the load at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Hindon air force base’s civil terminal will serve as the ‘second’ airport.

Now, Hindon is ready for its first commercial flight from October 11. The air force station is located close to Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Hindon Airport director Shobha Bhardwaj: Flight connectivity from Hindon airport (Ghaziabad) to Hubballi Airport (K'taka) to begin from 6th Nov.

The first flight from Hindon will be by Heritage Aviation company’s nine-seater plane which will take off for Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. It will depart Hindon at 4.10pm and arrive in Hubballi by 6.50pm.

The bookings for this journey opened on October 7 and the fare starts at Rs 3,699.

“A 9-seater aircraft will take the first flight to Pithoragarh from the Hindon airport on October 11. The fare for the flight has been kept at Rs 2,500. After this, we are planning to launch flights for Dehradun, Hubli, Shimla, Faizabad, Gulbarga, Nasik and Coonoor among other popular destinations,” CEO of Heritage Aviation Private Ltd, Rohit Mathur told ANI.

Mathur also said that after the first flight to Pithoragarh, the company plans to launch flights for Dehradun, Hubli, Shimla and other popular tourist destinations.

The need for a second airport in Delhi was felt after infrastructure constraints at the Indira Gandhi International Airport arose. Earlier this year on March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hindon civil airport but there was no flight operation from the airport since then.

Hindon airport built at a cost of around Rs 40 crore can handle 300 passengers during peak hours. The airport has come as a relief for passengers from western Western Uttar Pradesh as they would not have to travel all the way to Delhi airport to catch flights for destinations such as Shimla, Faizabad, Nasik and Hubli.

The airport is located around 40 kilometres from the Delhi IGI Airport.