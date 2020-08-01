New Delhi: The next round of sero-prevalence survey, also called serological/sero survey, will commence in the national capital from today, with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain calling it a ‘very technical process’, but adding that it will be conducted across the capital. Also Read - Unlock 3: Noida-Delhi, Ghaziabad-Delhi Borders Open. Are E-Passes Required Anywhere From Today?

“Serological survey for COVID-19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24% people came positive. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital”, Satyendar Jain said today. Also Read - Over 30,000 COVID-19 Cases in Last 3 Days: Andhra Pradesh Overtakes Delhi as Third Worst-Hit State

Serological Survey for #COVID19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24% people came positive. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital: Satyendra Jain, #Delhi Health Minister https://t.co/1OqMex1BnR — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Notably, Delhi’s first sero survey, conducted from June 27-July 10, had found that over 23% population of the union territory-cum-city, had an exposure to the novel coronavirus. On July 22, Jain announced that after analysing the survey’s result, it had been decided to carry out the exercise in Delhi every month to determine better policies to tackle the capital’s COVID-19 situation.

The second round of survey, which begins today, will be conducted till August 5.

A sero survey conducted in Mumbai had found that 57% of the city’s cases were from people living in its slums, while those living in other residential areas contributed 16% of the cases.

On Friday, Delhi registered 1,195 new cases of coronavirus, which took its tally to 1,35,598. However, it is now the country’s fourth worst-hit state after being leapfrogged by Andhra Pradesh, whose COVID-19 tally has suddenly spiked t0 1,40,933.