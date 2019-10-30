New Delhi: The Signature Bridge of Delhi will remain shut for public use for a period of 12 days starting from November 4 to November 15, stated a report on Wednesday.

By linking Wazirabad with East Delhi, the Signature Bridge proves to be the lifeline of lakhs of commuters from northeast Delhi. It must be noted that the bridge will not be available for public use during a time period when the Delhi government’s odd-even road rationing scheme will be in effect, stated a report.

This 575-metre-bridge was built with an aim to reduce the travel time and ease the flow of traffic between the northern-eastern and northern part of the national capital. Notably, this is the first-ever asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge constructed in India.