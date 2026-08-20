New Delhi’s tit-for-tat move: India removes encroachments, security barriers outside Pakistan High Commission

The latest developments come amid strained relations between India and Pakistan, which have remained tense since the two countries engaged in a brief military conflict last year.

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Delhi's Tit-for-Tat move: India removes encroachments, security barriers outside Pakistan High Commission (Image: Google gemini)

In a retaliatory move, India has removed alleged illegal encroachments and made changes to the bollards and security barriers outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. The structures, including queue-management barriers near the Pakistan mission’s visa section, were found on a lane outside the compound’s officially approved boundary.

Visuals from the site showed debris spread across the paved area after the demolition, including broken railings and gates, bent metal frames, roofing sheets, bricks, and pieces of concrete and plaster.

The action came three days after Pakistani authorities removed security barricades installed outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

#WATCH | Delhi | Indian authorities dismantle the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission, removing traffic bollards and barricades that previously ring-fenced the diplomatic compound. pic.twitter.com/QYvbj7s7fE — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

The latest developments come amid strained relations between India and Pakistan, which have remained tense since the two countries engaged in a brief military conflict last year.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries had also escalated in May 2025, when New Delhi declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi persona non grata over alleged activities that were considered inconsistent with his diplomatic position.

The Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was subsequently issued a formal demarche and told to ensure that Pakistani diplomats and officials in India did not misuse their diplomatic privileges or status.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions have also emerged between Pakistan and the US over remarks made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned the US chargé d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest against Gor’s comments.

Gor, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said the US would consider reviewing its travel advisories for the region. He also referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India.”

“It’s a pleasure to be here. US will reconsider its advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir. This is an important part of India,” Gor told reporters after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The US ambassador also praised the region’s natural beauty, calling Jammu and Kashmir an “incredibly beautiful place” and saying he was “thrilled to see this place.”