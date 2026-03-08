Home

Delhi’s Uttam Nagar Murder Case: MCD bulldozes illegal portions of accused’s house amid tension

Delhi’s Uttam Nagar murder case escalates as MCD demolishes illegal portions of the accused’s property after a Holi dispute turned deadly, triggering protests, arrests, and heightened police presence in the area.

Delhi’s Uttam Nagar Murder Case

Violent conflict erupted outside Delhi’s Uttam Nagar as civic authorities bulldozed property belonging to one of three shooters who killed a man earlier this week. The shooting on Tuesday outside Uttam Nagar last week sparked massive outrage in the residential area, with residents staging violent protests over the killing.

Local authorities demolished a property belonging to one of the three accused shooters of murder on Wednesday morning. Delhi Police officials said that the clash broke out after two groups got into an argument over celebrating Holi earlier this week. The two sides started to physically fight which eventually led to multiple persons beating the victim with sticks.

Here’s what you need to know about the conflict.

Homicide Leads to Property Demolition

Moments after Delhi Police registered a case over the homicide, officials with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished an unauthorized property belonging to one shooter. Local authorities noted that civic body personnel demolished the property after illegal construction was spotted at the location.

Security reinforcements surrounded the area as bulldozers were brought in to begin demolishing parts of the house. Officials have said that the shooting case and demolition are not related, but officials are demolishing the property after several requests from citizens.

The Shooter’s House Is Bulldozed After Murder

Delhi Police have arrested multiple individuals in connection with the homicide that took place earlier this week. Sources confirmed that police arrested at least eight shooters connected to the killing of the victim while a teenager was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities are questioning all shooters in custody as they continue to piece together what happened early Tuesday morning. The shooting incident is being treated as a standalone incident but could have been triggered by a familial dispute.

Delhi Inspector General (East range) Varun Garg told reporters, “Our priority is to find out what actually led to the fight.”

Violence Erupts in Area After Murder

Violence broke out in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Tuesday following the murder of a local man. After the shooting occurred, multiple angry residents gathered at the crime scene to condemn violence. Protests were later held in parts of Uttam Nagar with some protesters blocking roads and setting tires on fire.

Delhi Police noted that multiple police reinforcements were brought into the area to prevent further escalation. Delhi Markets were also shut for several hours after violence spread throughout Uttam Nagar.

Delhi Police Urges Citizens to Remain Calm

Delhi Police officials have urged residents to stop spreading rumors about the shooting that occurred earlier this week. “We appeal to people not to believe or forward messages, videos and other facts about the incident without verifying the facts with police,” Delhi Police added.

The deceased victim’s family have also called for strict punishment for those involved in the shooting death. Family members of the victim has stated that shooters responsible for killing their family member must be punished.

