New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, in a written letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, protested a sudden change of seat in the Rajya Sabha from the third to the fifth row and accused the BJP of “deliberately” moving him to “humiliate” Sena sentiments. The letter was brought up during the third day of the Parliament Winter Session.

“Astonished to know that my seating position in RS chamber is changed from 3rd to 5th row. This decision was taken by someone deliberately to hurt Shiv Sena’s sentiments and suppress our voice,” Raut wrote in the letter blaming the BJP for the deliberate move in light of a recent break-up between the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra.

Pointing out that he had been a senior member of the Upper House since 2004, Raut stated, “I also fail to understand the reason for this unwarranted step since there is no formal announcement about the removal from National Democratic Alliance (NDA).”

He further said that the move has been made “intentionally” to “humiliate” him and his party. “This decision has affected the dignity of the House. I request to allot us 1/2/3 row seat and uphold House decorum,” he added.

After nearly 20 days of a tussle between the ruling allies BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over government formation, the two parties announced their divorce as the former refused to adhere by Sena’s demand for ’50-50′ power-sharing formula.

The state went into President’s Rule after none of the top parties – the BJP, Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – managed to prove numbers to stake claim. Ever since, the Sena has been trying to form a coalition with the opposition alliance NCP-Congress in order to take on the BJP.

It must be noted that the Congress-NCP Maharashtra Coordination Committee is likely to meet in Delhi later in the day. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also expected to meet Sharad Pawar following the Congress-NCP meet.