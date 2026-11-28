Delimitation Bill: BJP presses DMK for support on 50% seat hike or face population-based allocation; Stalin rules out compromise

The BJP has reportedly urged the DMK to support the proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that the Centre could consider population-based seat allocation if the legislation fails. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has refused to compromise, demanding that the state's 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats be protected.

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Delimitation Bill: BJP presses DMK for support on 50% seat hike or face population-based delimitation; Stalin rules out compromise (File image/PTI)

The BJP has reportedly asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to support the Centre’s proposed Delimitation Bill, warning that it could consider a population-based distribution of Lok Sabha seats if the legislation fails to pass in Parliament, according to sources quoted by India Today. The proposed legislation seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent and introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

According to sources at the publication, the BJP has told the DMK that the Centre could move ahead with delimitation under the existing constitutional framework. It also argued that supporting the Congress in opposing the Bill would go against the interests of southern states.

The BJP has reportedly made similar appeals to other political parties in southern India. During its discussions with the DMK, the party also described the Congress as ‘anti-South India’, the sources said.

The DMK currently has 22 members in the Lok Sabha. Its support could be important for the BJP-led government as it needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass a Constitution Amendment Bill.

Why are southern states opposing the Delimitation Bill?

Several southern states have raised concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise. Their main worry is that distributing Lok Sabha seats according to population could increase the political strength of states with higher population growth while reducing the relative representation of states that have successfully controlled their birth rates.

States such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala argue that they should not lose their share of representation for implementing population control measures over the years.

Under the new proposal, however, the Centre has suggested increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats in every state and Union Territory by 50 per cent. It has also proposed keeping the existing proportion of seats among states unchanged until 2051.

The fresh proposal is part of the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday.

The Bill also seeks to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members and the maximum strength of state legislative assemblies to 650 members. The proposed delimitation exercise would use the latest available Census figures to redraw constituency boundaries.

MK Stalin refuses to change DMK’s position

Amid the BJP’s efforts to secure support, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has made it clear that his party will not compromise on its demands. On Friday, Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats must remain unchanged, even after the proposed expansion of the House.

He also demanded that the present distribution of parliamentary seats among states, which is based on the 1971 Census, be protected for another 25 years. “The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise,” Stalin said.

His statement came amid reports that the DMK could consider supporting the Bill if the Centre agreed to protect Tamil Nadu’s share of parliamentary seats.

Stalin also said the DMK was among the first political parties to raise concerns about the possible impact of delimitation on southern states.

He rejected reports suggesting that his party could change its stand and said political pressure and speculation would not affect its position.

TVK challenges DMK to declare its stand

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has questioned the DMK’s position on the proposed legislation. In a post on X, the party challenged the DMK to publicly confirm that all its MPs would vote against the Delimitation Bill.

The TVK said the DMK should make its position clear instead of making statements about protecting Tamil Nadu’s interests without taking a firm stand in Parliament.

It also accused the ruling party in Tamil Nadu of changing its position according to political circumstances.

The TVK said the DMK must prove its commitment to southern states by clearly rejecting the Bill and voting against it. It further warned that abstaining from the vote, walking out of Parliament or using proposed amendments as an excuse to avoid opposing the legislation would amount to surrendering to the BJP.

Centre prepares to bring fresh Delimitation Bills

The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared a fresh set of legislative proposals linked to delimitation and women’s reservation. The government is expected to introduce them during the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

The new proposal seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent while keeping the relative share of states unchanged until 2051. It also aims to make the 33 per cent reservation for women effective from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The move comes after the earlier Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha in April 2026.