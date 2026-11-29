Delimitation Bill Explained: How it could increase Lok Sabha seats, its impact and parliament numbers

Congress president Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders will meet Stalin and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the BJP-led central government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/delimitation-bill-lok-sabha-rajya-sabha-arjun-ram-meghal-amit-shah-women-reservation-narendra-modi-kiren-rijiju-rahul-gandhi-dmk-bjp-shiv-sena-congress-8548953/ Copy

Delimitation Bill

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha will take up three key bills, including the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at facilitating the implementation of women’s reservation, for consideration and passage on Monday. As per the List of Business issued, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Constitution amendment bill for consideration and passage, along with the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026.

The House will also take up the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah. The legislative agenda provides for the withdrawal of the original Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, both introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16.

The government will subsequently introduce the revised versions of the two legislations, along with the Constitution amendment bill.

Second Bill:

The Delimitation (Second) Bill seeks to give effect to the reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state and Union Territory assemblies, besides providing for a readjustment of seat allocation and delimitation of constituencies.

The Union Territories bill seeks to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to implement the women’s-quota law in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, three Union territories with legislative assemblies.

Meghwal will also move a motion seeking the suspension of the application of the proviso to Rule 66 of the Lok Sabha Rules in respect of the consideration and passage of the two bills, insofar as they are dependent on the Constitution amendment bill.

The three bills listed for consideration and passage would be taken up together.

What is the Delimitation Bill?

Delimitation is the process of redrawing electoral constituency boundaries and determining the number of seats allocated to different states and constituencies. The proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, seeks to establish a Delimitation Commission to undertake the exercise of readjusting Lok Sabha and state Assembly constituencies.

850-seat Lok Sabha Ceiling:

As per the draft bill, delimitation of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies’ boundaries will be done as per the latest census figures and will be frozen again until 2051. The Bill expands the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850. Under Article 81 of the Constitution, the upper limit for total members representing constituencies from the states will be raised from 530 to 815. For union territories, the number will go up from 20 to 35.

The composition of each state Assembly, previously capped at 500, has been proposed to go up to 650 MLAs.

850 figure represents murder of democracy: Rahul Gandhi

On Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Modi government and said that the 850 seats proposed for Lok Sabha in the government’s Constitution amendment bill represent the “murder of Indian democracy”. He also said the idea is to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a “blank canvas” to redraw India’s electoral map. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged that the move of bringing the bills is the new way of the BJP to change the foundation of this country.

“Why 850 seats? Answer lies in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If they have 850 seats to play with, they can redraw the map to suit themselves, weaken the representation of communities opposed to them and allow them to target specific opposition leaders,” Gandhi told a press conference here.

This idea will give BJP a massive advantage before even a single vote is cast, the former Congress chief said.

“Gen Z, please remember, this number 850 represents the murder of Indian democracy. Idea is to give Modi, Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, a blank canvas to redraw India’s electoral map,” Gandhi said. He alleged that the plan is that “criminal thieves Adani, Modi, Shah and their lackey Gyanesh Kumar, continue to steal from this country”.

One-third reservation for women

Seven months after a united opposition blocked its bid to roll out one-third reservation for women through delimitation, the Modi government is set to introduce the fresh constitutional amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposing a 50 per cent increase in the seats allotted to each state and Union territory in the House and in the strength of their assemblies.

The government is banking on the split in the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), and is also looking to the DMK and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), both of which opposed the April bill.

The fresh bill puts the uniform increase in seats in writing to address southern states’ concerns over losing their share of Lok Sabha seats and freezes the revised allocations and constituency boundaries until 2051.

Official sources said the government is supremely confident of getting the bills through after consultations with several parties. The DMK has insisted that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats.

The DMK’s demand will be honoured, a source said. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), which has eight MPs, said on Friday that it would back the proposal if it provided for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats.