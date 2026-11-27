Delimitation Bill: PM Modi govt clears amendments for 50% increase in seats, freeze on state-wise share until 2051

The Union Cabinet has cleared amendments to the Delimitation Bill, proposing a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across states while keeping their existing share frozen until 2051. Here's what the changes mean and how they are linked to women's reservation.

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(ANI/File)

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved key amendments to the proposed Delimitation Bill, paving the way for a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats while keeping the existing share of states in Parliament unchanged until 2051. The move is aimed at addressing concerns raised by Opposition parties, particularly those from southern states, over the possible loss of their political representation following delimitation.

Under the revised proposal, every state will get a uniform 50 per cent increase in its Lok Sabha seats. The existing proportion of seats allocated to each state will remain protected for another 25 years, with the 1971 Census continuing to serve as the basis for deciding their share in Parliament.

The decision comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30. The government is expected to introduce the amended legislation during the three-day sitting, which will continue until December 3.

Delimitation Bill: What has the Cabinet approved?

The biggest change in the revised proposal is the decision to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across all states instead of redistributing seats based on population growth. For example, Uttar Pradesh, which currently has 80 Lok Sabha seats, could get 120 seats. Bihar’s representation could increase from 40 to 60 seats, while Kerala’s seats could rise from 20 to 30.

This formula is expected to maintain the broad balance of representation between northern and southern states, even as the total number of lawmakers increases.

The government also plans to use the 2011 Census for redrawing constituency boundaries within states. This means that the population data will help determine the boundaries of constituencies within a state, while the overall share of seats among states will remain protected.

What is delimitation and why is it important?

Delimitation refers to the process of redrawing the boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly constituencies. It also involves deciding how many seats each state should have in Parliament and its Assembly.

The exercise is generally carried out after a Census to ensure that constituencies have a fair population balance.

However, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states has remained frozen on the basis of the 1971 Census. This was done to ensure that states which successfully controlled population growth did not lose their political representation.

The proposed amendments seek to continue this protection until 2051 while allowing an increase in the total number of seats.

How is the Bill linked to women’s reservation?

The proposed changes are also important for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Act provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies. However, its implementation was linked to a fresh Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise.

The government now wants to bring forward the implementation of the women’s quota by changing the existing provisions. The proposed changes could allow the reservation to be implemented ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

The expansion of seats would also provide more constituencies in which seats could be reserved for women.

(With inputs from agencies)