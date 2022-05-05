Srinagar: The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday signed the final order for restructuring of assembly seats in the Union Territory. The completion of the delimitation process will now pave the way for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the Valley is being run without an elected government since June 2018.Also Read - Bremji Kul: Kashmir's Ancient Tree That Almost Disappeared From Its Traditional Habitats

“As per the delimitation notification, there are 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) and 5 Parliamentary Constituencies- 43 in Jammu and 47 in the Valley. We’ve ensured that ACs related to a district were confined to that, unlike before when ACs were divided into various districts,” CEC Sushil Chandra said about the notification. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: Jamia Masjid Committee Regrets Conditions in Holding Eid Prayers

As per the notification, there are 90 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) & 5 Parliamentary Constituencies- 43 in Jammu & 47 in the Valley. We've ensured that ACs related to a district were confined to that, unlike before when ACs were divided into various districts: CEC Sushil Chandra https://t.co/tlkIJUJs3S pic.twitter.com/Ssij9oMHkz — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Also Read - Permission Denied For 'Jagran' In Meerut, Curfew Imposed in Khargone: List of Security Measures Taken by States Ahead of Eid

As per the delimitation commission’s notification, all assembly constituencies will remain within the boundary of the concerned district.

Moreover, the commission has recommended additional seats in the assembly for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons from Pakistan occupied J&K.

Out of the nine assembly constituencies reserved for STs, six are in the Jammu region, and three are in the Valley and the Patwar circle is the lowest administrative unit, which has not been broken as yet. All assembly constituencies will remain within the boundary of the concerned district.

Notably, the Delimitation Commission was constituted in March 2020. For Assembly elections to be held in the newly formed UT, delimitation of seats will be necessary.

The bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories namely Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh took place in August 2019.

Currently, the Delimitation Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, and comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and deputy election commissioner Chander Bhushan Kumar, state election commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma and chief electoral officer Hridesh Kumar as its ex-officio members.

On Independence Day in 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir after the delimitation process in the Union Territory was over.