New Delhi: The delimitation commission will visit Jammu and Kashmir between July 6-9 and interact with political parties, public representatives and officials of the Union Territory to gather "first-hand" information of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies, the EC said on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken after a meeting of the poll panel that was chaired by delimitation commission chairperson Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra, it said.

"The commission expects that all stakeholders will cooperate in this endeavour and provide valuable suggestions so that the task of delimitation is completed timely," an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson said in a statement issue.

The Delimitation Commission tasked to carve out new constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir. Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai heads the commission, which was constituted in March 2020 to redraw the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland. Election commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioners of Jammu & Kashmir and the three states are ex-officio members of the commission.

